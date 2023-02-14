Barbara Sebright (Fenton) Fisher

On February 1st, in the comfort of her own home, Bobby, beloved wife of the late Wing Commander Foster Fisher died peacefully in her sleep. Loving mother of Barbara Joan (Ian Kirk), William (Lori) and Ronald (Joanie). Grandmother of Fenton (Aretha), Elizabeth, Thom and Paul. Great-grandmother of Avery, Mila, Sawyer and Georgia. Pre-deceased by her parents, Dr. George and Mrs. Mary Fenton of Ottawa and by her siblings, Graham, Symmes, Elizabeth, John and William.
Bobby grew up in Ottawa and spent many happy times at the family’s Britannia cottage on Lac Deschênes. She attended Lisgar Collegiate Institute and excelled in all sports, especially swimming. At McGill University Bobby earned her Bachelor’s degree in Classics and continued her sporting pursuits. It was at McGill where she met Flight Sargent Foster Fisher who had just returned from five years of serving in World War II. They married in 1947 and raised a family on several Air Force Bases across Canada. After retiring from the military, Bobby and Foster moved to Charlottetown in 1976. There, they began the best phase of their lives enjoying many friends, great neighbours and embracing the culture and fabric of life in PEI. They were generous supporters of the community and service organizations such as Rotary, Inner Wheel, Engineers Wives, Probus, Docents and the Queen Elizabeth Hospital Foundation.
Bobby was a beautiful person – the best mother and one of the nicest people you could meet, always pleasant, never critical, always supportive and stoic, all while living with crippling osteoarthritis for many years. She was a lifelong reader until her eyesight failed in her later years. She enjoyed her spacious garden on Roper Drive. Bobby particularly enjoyed the times with her regular coffee group the Wednesday breakfast group and the Ladies’ Nine Hole Golfers.
Bobby is also survived by loving, surrogate sons and daughters. You all know who you are.
Resting at Belvedere Funeral Home. The service will be held at the Belvedere Funeral Home (175 Belvedere Avenue) on Wednesday February, 8th 2023 at 1:30 p.m. You may participate virtually during this service via that following link https://www.youtube.com/live/wBb8cyTo7Fk . In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation online to The Queen Elizabeth Hospital Foundation.
