Barbara Sebright (Fenton) Fisher
Ian Kirk

October 7, 1925 ~ February 1, 2023 (age 97)

On February 1st, in the comfort of her own home, Bobby, beloved wife of the late Wing Commander Foster Fisher died peacefully in her sleep. Loving mother of Barbara Joan (Ian Kirk), William (Lori) and Ronald (Joanie). Grandmother of Fenton (Aretha), Elizabeth, Thom and Paul. Great-grandmother of Avery, Mila, Sawyer and Georgia. Pre-deceased by her parents, Dr. George and Mrs. Mary Fenton of Ottawa and by her siblings, Graham, Symmes, Elizabeth, John and William.

