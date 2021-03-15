November 17th, 1947 - March 13th, 2021
It is with heavy hearts that we announce the peaceful passing of Joseph Barry Dunsford with family by his side at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital on Saturday March 13, 2021, at the age of 73 years. He was born in Charlottetown on November 17, 1947. Barry will be forever missed by his two children Christa and Chadwick (Sarah) Dunsford. He was the proud grandfather of Meadow, whom he loved dearly. He was a much loved brother to Joan (Vince) McAdam and Gloria (Rupert) Stewart. He is also survived by many cousins, nieces Tracey McAdam-Simpson, Heidi Schellen, and Tanya MacLachlan, and nephew Robbie Stewart. He will be sadly missed by his lunch buddies Les Hiscott, Albert Gosbee, Earl Winters, and Father Eric Dunn. He was predeceased by his parents Keith and Clara (McQuaid) Dunsford, and his former wife Barbara (Carmody) Dunsford. He will be missed by all who have known him, and most especially by his family who loved him so much. Rest in peace, Barry. Resting at Belvedere Funeral Home. By personal request, there will be no visitation or funeral service. Donations in Barry’s memory may be made to the PEI Cancer Treatment Centre. Online condolences may be shared at www.belvederefh.com
Commented