Barry Garth Harrison

After a three year battle with cancer, Barry passed peacefully at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital on Saturday, January 1, 2022 with his loving daughter, Madi and her husband Wayne and special friend Brenda Pineau, and Marlo Dodge by his side. He is survived by his daughter Madi (Wayne) Curran, grandson Ryley, sister Helen (Eric) Ward. He will be sadly missed by special friends Brenda Pineau, Udalaya, Marlo Dodge and Richard Whitlock. He is also survived by nephews Roddy and Randy MacDonald and Alex Ward, niece Lindsey Ward, aunts Leta Leard and Jean Murphy and uncles Arthur and Ted Hudson. Barry was predeceased by sons Aaron and Greg, parents Garth and Velma (nee Hudson) Harrison, sister Judee MacDonald, brother-in-law Dewar MacDonald and many very amazing friends. In 1966, he became the bass player for the band ‘The Outcasts’. Other band members included Ron Dillman, Keith Coffin, Doug MacLean, Brian Mercer and Gordon Fredericks. Sadly, a horrific accident December 5th, 1966, ended the band, but Barry maintained lifelong friendships with Keith and Ronnie. Although he was asked into many bands over the years, he rarely agreed except for some short term, local bands. A guitar was never far from his hand, and The Beatles were his most beloved group throughout most of his life. Barry will be remembered for many things, not least of which was his infamous love of lobster, Keith’s Beer and socializing with friends. He always wanted to make sure everyone had everything they needed – the perfect host. Christmas Eve would always find a huge pot of seafood chowder on his stove, waiting for guests. Resting at Belvedere Funeral Home. At Barry’s request, there will be no visitation or funeral service. Memorial donations to the Canadian Cancer Society are appreciated. Online condolences may be shared on Barry’s memorial page at www.belvederefh.com “Fly High Guitar Man”
