October 29th, 1953 - December 18th, 2020
At the Queen Elizabeth Hospital on Friday, December 18, 2020 of Barry Vernon Gallant, West Covehead, age 67 years. After a courageous battle with Cancer, his last wish was granted when he peacefully passed away with his wife and children by his side. Throughout his battle, Barry’s positive attitude and cheerful demeanor shielded those who loved him from his condition. He was a loving Husband, Father, Grandfather, Brother, Uncle, Cousin, Friend, Golf Partner and Ambassador to many businesses throughout PEI (Buy Local!). Beloved husband of Luanne (Blanchard). Loving father of Craig Gallant (Christelle Lajeunesse) and Julie Gallant. Grandfather of Remy Gallant. Also survived by siblings Noreen Yeo (Al, Deceased), Maynard (Tina), Kenny (Donna Mae, Deceased), Helen Gallant (Donnie Delaney), Norma Callaghan (Clifford, Deceased), Mary Leclair (Frankie), Doris MacPhail (Bill), Ray (Linda), Cody (Eleanor), Verna McCloskey (Victor Goguen), Lois Gallant (Doug), Karen Boland (Gary), Sandra Gauthier (Derrick) and Ricky Slavin. Son-in-law of Kenneth Blanchard (Alma Roy). Brother-in-law of Lucy MacDonald, (Bernard), David Blanchard (Shirley), Donald Blanchard (Linda), Laurie McQuillan (Mike), Kenda Dunville (Rodney), Brenda Chandler (Raymond Rush), Marita Gay (Lorne), Peter Blanchard (Marilyn), Doug Blanchard (Julie), Danny Blanchard, Tommy Blanchard (Anne), Jerry Blanchard and Jamie Blanchard (Laura). He will also be missed by Craig’s in-laws Gerry and Joanne Lajeunesse (MacKenzie). Predeceased by parents Ernest and Annie Gallant (Doiron), Mother in-law Shirley Blanchard, Brothers Arnold, Wendell “Mickey,” and Ronnie (Slavin). Brothers-in-law Al Yeo, Clifford Callaghan, Tommy McCloskey, Elmer Gallant, Norman Cormier, and Greg Chandler. Sister-In-Law Donna Mae Gallant (Reeves), Niece Jackie Gallant. The love and support received over the last number of days to his family show’s how greatly he was loved and respected. This is a cherished gift knowing his legacy will live on. Resting at Belvedere Funeral Home. No visitation or service at this time. Barry’s wishes are to have a Celebration of Life which will be scheduled at a later date for family and friends to share stories, sing together, laugh together, and create more memories. For now, let us raise our glasses to toast one of the best. “Git R Done” The Gallant family would like to thank everyone at the PEI Cancer Treatment Centre and Unit 1 for their excellent care and compassion during his Illness and their continued support of all of those who are battling. If so desired, memorial donations may be made online to the PEI Cancer Treatment Centre or The Leukemia and Lymphoma Society of Canada. Online condolences may be shared at www.belvederefh.com
Commented