With heavy hearts, we announce the death of Bernard Wilfred MacDonald at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital, Charlottetown, on November 27, 2022. Bernard was born in the Alberton Hospital on January 31, 1956, son of Joseph and Helen (Brazel) MacDonald. Bernard is survived by his loving wife Lucy (nee Blanchard), daughters Jenese MacLean (Anthony) and Kelly MacDonald, son Aaron MacDonald, stepchildren Crystal (Jim), Kelly, Denise (Gordon), Papa to Kaelyn, Hayley, Madison, Hannah, and Carter, Step Papa to Shannon, Spencer, and Quinn, grandfather to Devon and Darian MacLean, brother to Ann, Angus, Terence (Marion), twin George (Ann), Jean (Gary), Aletha (Leo), Florence (Albert), and Heather Mary (Alex), brother-in- law to Luanne, Dave (Shirley), Donald (Linda), Laurie (Mike), Kenda (Rodney), Brenda (Raymond), Marita (Lorne), Peter (Marilyn), Doug (Julie), Danny, Tommy (Ann), Jerry, and Jamie (Laura), and uncle to numerous nieces and nephews. Pre-deceased by his parents Joe and Helen, Lucy’s parents Kenneth and Shirley Blanchard, sister-in-law Lorna, and brothers-in- law Barry and Greg. Resting at Belvedere Funeral Home with visitation on Wednesday, November 30 from 4:00pm to 7:00pm and funeral at the Belvedere Funeral Home Chapel on Thursday, December 1 at 2:00pm. You may view this service virtually via the following link https://youtu.be/w3XOAOEE24Q. Interment to follow at St. Andrews RC Cemetery, St. Andrews, PEI. If so desired, donations may be made in Bernard’s memory online to the Queen Elizabeth Hospital Foundation, the Heart and Stroke Foundation, or a charity of your choice.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.