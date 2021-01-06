Bernice J. O'Neill

February 5th, 1932 - January 1st, 2021
O’Neill, Bernice J (nee Howley)., 88 years of Charlottetown, formerly of St. Johns’, Stephenville, and Corner Brook NL died peacefully at home on Friday, January 1, 2021. She is predeceased by her beloved husband Kevin John, loving parents Joseph and Anne Howley (McCarthy) brothers Kevin, Melvin, Alphonse, Leonard and sister Mary (Cutler). She is survived by her sister Madonna Garnett of Charlottetown, PEI and her loving children Denis of Montague, PEI, Elizabeth (Bill Wiggins) of Boutiliers Point, NS, Mary (Mel Delano) Miramichi, NB, Barb of Dartmouth, NS and many nieces and nephews. Mom was a proud “Come from Away Islander” but never forgot her Newfoundland roots. She had a profound faith and when she was unable to attend Mass she religiously watched it daily on EWTN. She was a proud and active member of the Church of The Most Holy Redeemer and the CWL and served many executive positions including president. She was an avid gardener and spent countless hours tending to her beautiful flowers, shrubs, and plants. She had an appreciation of many styles of music, in particular classical and Celtic and could be found tapping her toes at many live shows with her daughters over the years. She was most proud watching her children perform in music festivals and school plays. Mom was very proud of her son Denis and his many years of services to our country in the Canadian Forces and enjoyed his company when he retired to the Island. Mom loved to knit, sew, quilt, embroider and was considered an expert at tatting and many people benefitted from her beautiful handy work. She got her early taste for fashion working at the local dress shop in Corner Brook and designed and sewed many of her own outfits, our clothes, costumes for many a school play as well as our fine collection of Barbie doll clothes. Mom loved animals and nature and enjoyed watching the birds at her feeders. She had an open door policy at our home and our friends were always welcome. In later years she loved hosting family dinners and touring around PEI sampling local fare. She had special memories of reconnecting with her family on recent trips to Newfoundland accompanied by her daughter. Mom looked forward to when we visited and loved Bill’s gourmet meals and always had a special project or two to keep him busy. She was proud to be a secretary with the provincial government and was a member of the Professional Secretaries Association. She kept her mind sharp through her passion for literature and poetry and was a grammar guru. We would like to thank Dr. Jason Thompson who provided such excellent care of mom over the years; his compassion will never be forgotten, her wonderful neighbours Bruce and Lori Johnson, Bruce and Barb White, and Ray and Rhonda Watts for always looking out for her, Barbie Smith for her trusted friendship and care, and the first responders for their care and professionalism. In her honour please settle in with a cup of tea and enjoy an old classic movie or tune into an episode of Jeopardy. In lieu of flowers please consider a donation to the Diabetes Association, Operation Smile, or a charity of your choice. Due to Covid-19 restrictions, Funeral Mass is by invitation only. Arrangements entrusted to Belvedere Funeral Home where cremation has taken place. No visitation by personal request. Additional information can be found at www. belvederefh.com. Mom, we will never forget your adventurous spirit, wonderful sense of humour and famous stuffed noodles. We will miss you dearly but take comfort in knowing that you are finally reunited with dad and other loved ones. “….Good night and joy be with you all” The Parting Glass.
