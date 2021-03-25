Bertram James Brooks (Veteran World War II and Korean War)

August 16th, 1926 - March 20th, 2021
At the MacLeod Clinton View Lodge Nursing Home on Saturday, March 20, 2021 of Bertram James Brooks, Charlottetown, age 94 years. Brother of Robert Brooks (Ernestine), Windsor Forks, NS. Brother-in-law of Monica Brooks. Lovingly remembered by numerous nieces and nephews and especially by his niece and caregiver Ursula Cornish. Predeceased by his wife Hazel “Toots” Gorrill, by his parents Winifred and Sarah (Dumville) Brooks and by his siblings Blanche MacGregor (Major), Vivian Woodside (Leon), Thomas Brooks, Etta Mae Klasens, and Jean Teele (Robert). Resting at Belvedere Funeral Home. There will be no visitation or funeral service at this time. Memorial donations may be made on-line to Diabetes Canada. Messages may be shared on Bertram’s Memorial Page at www.belvederefh.com
