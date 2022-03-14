Betty Arsenault

October 17th, 1931 - March 10th, 2022
Betty passed away peacefully on Thursday, March 10, 2022 at the Mount Continuing Care Community at the age of 90. Betty was a nurse (RN) and caregiver at heart, the cornerstone of her large extended family and the touchstone of her children and grandchildren. Born into a large loving family in Tracadie, Prince Edward Island to Lea Fisher and Mary Lacey, Betty was a wonderful blend of her father’s joyful spirit and her mother’ tenderness and faith. She graduated from the Charlottetown Hospital as a registered nurse with her sister Leona in 1952. The bond between these nursing friends would last through all their lives. While nursing, she met a fellow Islander Maurice Costello who had been severely wounded in World War II. She nursed him back to life and they married in 1953. They created a wonderful life together raising their four children. Life had its hardships with Maurice’s injuries, but Betty with Maurice by her side faced their struggles with great strength and strong faith and always a sense of fun until Maurice’s death. The next chapter of her life began with her marriage to Ray Arsenault. With Ray she learned to be taken care of, and in him she found a man with the musical talents to match her enthusiasm to sing and dance. They would make their home in the community of Stanhope where travel, music, Church and family were the hallmarks of their lives. Betty’s last home was at the Mount where she was cared for and doted on by its wonderful staff. It is there where she passed away peacefully surrounded by family and friends. She has been re-united with her husband Maurice, her parents Lea and Mary, her siblings Heather, Gerard and Leona her step-son Shane and all the much loved members of the Fisher, Lacey, Costello and Arsenault Clans. She leaves behind her loving husband Ray and her children Maureen Coles (Kevin), Kathy Murphy (Kevin), Mike (Eileen) and Patti Costello (Keith Craswell) and grandchildren Ben (Ally), Sam and Isaac Murphy, Dayna and Brenna Coles , Ian, Cayley (Ben) and Quaid Costello and her great grand-daughter Ashlyn Coles. Also Ray’s Children and grandchild who she loved as her own, Raymond, Donna, Phyllis and Sarah Arsenault. She will also be lovingly remembered by her siblings George, John B. (Millie), Leo (Ann), William, Bernadette, Charlie (Marilyn), Vincent (Karen), Mary, Ron (Janet) and Don as well as friends and relations throughout Canada and the United States. Resting at Belvedere Funeral Home for private visitation (invitation only). A private (invitation only) funeral mass will be celebrated at the Church of the Most Holy Redeemer. Memorial donations may be made on line to the PEI Alzheimer Society. Condolences may be shared on Betty’s Memorial Page at www.belvederefh.com
