Betty Caroline Murray

March 16th, 1923 - October 30th, 2020
Passed away peacefully at the age of 97 on Friday, October 30, 2020, in The Mount Continuing Care Community, Charlottetown. Betty was born on March 16, 1923, in Southampton, Nova Scotia, and grew up in Amherst. She was the daughter of the author Will R. Bird and Ethel (Sutton) Bird. Betty met her husband MacKay Murray at Dalhousie University and they were married in June 1944. Six years later, Betty, MacKay and their young family left Halifax for New York, where MacKay had been offered a professorship at the State University of New York. Although Betty was a full-time homemaker, she completed an MA in English at Columbia University in 1953. Ten years later, with a family of four, she started teaching English at Elmont Memorial High School on Long Island, becoming a well-loved and respected member of staff. MacKay and Betty also kept up their ties with Nova Scotia by building a cottage in Lorneville (Amherst Shore), NS, where they spent every summer. In 1980, Betty and MacKay retired and returned to Nova Scotia, settling down on a farm in Lorneville. During their long retirement, they kept busy with travel, grandchildren and community activities. Betty loved to read and write. She made a point of reading with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren and always gave them books as presents. A lifelong writer of poems and letters, she often shared her personal insights and feelings, deepening connections with those she loved. In 2009, MacKay and Betty moved to an apartment in Halifax, where they continued to host grandchildren and support Symphony Nova Scotia. In 2014, a year after MacKay had passed away, Betty moved to The Mount Continuing Care Community in Charlottetown, becoming one of its first residents. The family would like to thank the nurses and staff of the Mount for their loving care and especially friends Sheila Hogan and Sr. Jacinta Peters. Betty is survived by her children: Heather of Zurich, Stephen (Pat) of Charlottetown, William (Gretta) of Stillwater, NY and Hester (Jeff) of Boston; grandchildren Elspeth, Emily, Julia, Jane-Alice, Stephen, Nathaniel, Maureen, Jessica, Alex, Samuel and Nina and eight great-grandchildren. She will be remembered as a compassionate, engaged, progressive and loving human being. A celebration of her life will take place at a later date. Online condolences can be made at www.belvederefh.com
