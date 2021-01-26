July 29th, 1946 - January 24th, 2021
It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of Blair Gerard James of Charlottetown on Sunday, January 24, 2021 after a brief but courageous battle with cancer. Born on July 29, 1946, he was the beloved son of Clara and the late Earl James and sister of Donna (predeceased in infancy). Blair was a loving husband and best friend to Claire (Gallant) and very proud and supportive Dad to “his girls” Donna (Joey) Burke and Wendi (Glen) Poirier. He also leaves behind his six adored grandsons: Matthew and David Burke, Tye, Cole, Luke and Shay Poirier, and fur baby Howie - each held a very special place in his heart. Lovingly remembered by his cousins and by the Gallant family. Blair will be remembered for his love of family, friends, fun and travel. He had a long and distinguished career with the Province of PEI in Housing Services, was a long-standing member of the PEI Labour Board as well as several other volunteer boards. He will be missed by many. A special “Thank you” to Dr. Jason Thompson, the Provincial Palliative Home Care team and the staff of the QEH Emergency Department for your gentle and caring approach to Blair’s needs over the past few weeks. Resting at Belvedere Funeral Home. Due to Covid-19 restrictions, a private (invitation only) funeral service will be held. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations to the Park Royal United Church or charity of your choice are appreciated. Online condolences may be shared at www.belvederefh.com
