Bryan J. Langille

June 20th, 1933 - June 2nd, 2021

The death occurred peacefully at the Garden Home on Wednesday, June 2, 2021 of Bryan J. Langille, Charlottetown, age 87 years. He leaves to mourn his wife Miriam (Burke), children Brenda, Percy, Robert and Linda (deceased), step-children Heather, Reid, Charles and Vicki, 8 grandchildren, 8 step-grandchildren, 16 great grandchildren and 1 great step-grandson. Brother of Shirley, Charlotte and Bertha. Resting at Belvedere Funeral Home. No visitation or funeral by personal request. If so desired, donations may be made online to the Alzheimer Society of PEI in memory of Bryan. Online condolences may be shared on Bryan’s memorial page at www.belvederefh.com