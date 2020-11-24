October 26th, 1933 - November 22nd, 2020
Bryce Rea Boswell, 87, passed away peacefully Sunday, November 22, 2020 surrounded by family at the Garden Home in Charlottetown, PEI. Bryce was born in Mineola, Long Island on October 26th, 1933 to Keith and Ruth Boswell (MacGregor) of Victoria, PE while Ruth was visiting her sister who resided in New York. He was the youngest of seven children. Growing up in Victoria, Bryce expressed a love for agriculture and animals from a young age. He worked the family farm, Lealands where they raised Ayrshire cattle and stabled Standardbred race horses. He graduated from Prince of Whales High School in 1951. He then left his home to serve in the U.S. military 82nd Airborne Division. After an honourable discharge and service he returned to Canada to study at Macdonald college in Montreal, Quebec where he met his beautiful bride and wife of 55 years, Joan Amanda Gallup. They were later married in a family ceremony in Joan’s hometown of Richmond, Quebec in 1962. In1971 Bryce would return to the States with his family to study forestry at Unity College in Unity, Maine. He returned to PEI with his family following graduation and took a job in forestry while running the family farm where he would reside most of his life until his retirement in 1994. Apart from managing the farm, and his job, Bryce enjoyed a successful career in showing and judging Hereford cattle alongside his wife, Joan. He also had a love for music and poetry, and could often be found in his kitchen late into the evening sharing a story, a song or a dance among family and friends. A beloved family dog was always close by as Bryce enjoyed raising many in his day. Bryce is survived by his wife, Joan; son, John; daughters Jeanie and Heather along with his daughter-in-law Karina Wipper Boswell and son-in-law David Campbell and four grandchildren, Alex, Mark, Leah and Noah. He is also survived by his sisters, Maylea Manning and Ruth Schiller and his sister-in-law, Cathy Boswell. He was predeceased in death by his parents and sister, Jean Howatt (Charles), three older brothers Edward, David (Beverley) and Allan Boswell, his son-in-law, Kevin Campbell and brothers-in-law Ralph Manning and John Schiller. Resting at Belvedere Funeral Home where a private family (invitation only) funeral will be held in the funeral home chapel. Bryce will be laid to rest in Floral Hills Memorial Gardens in Pleasant Valley, PEI. Memorial donations may be made online to the PEI Humane Society. Online condolences may be shared at www.belvederefh.com
Commented