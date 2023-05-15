Buddy Myers

It is with heavy hearts the family of Martin “Buddy” Bruce Myers, loving husband of Marjorie Doreen (Ellis) Myers, announces his passing which occurred on Wednesday, May 3, 2023, at his residence. Born in Martinvale, PE on June 9, 1934, he was the son of the late Arthur Toombs and Hilda (MacLeod) Myers. In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his stepmother Mabel (MacInnis) Myers, son-in-law Brian Poole, father and mother-in-law Ted and Martha (Roach) Ellis, sister Lillian Weir, brothers-in-law Gary Stewart, Heath McGrath, Harold Jackson, Armour Weir, Dr. Kent Ellis and Reagh Ellis and sister-in-law Doris Coffin.
In addition to his loving and devoted wife of 63 years, he is survived by his children Thane Myers (Deane), Doris Poole and Norman Myers (Michelle); grandchildren Lauren, Darby, Chelsey, Cody and Carter; siblings Muriel McGrath, Helen Jackson, Allison Myers (Sandra), Merrill Myers (Teri), Sheran Stewart, Blair Myers (Shirley), Leonard Myers (Margaret), Walter Myers and Arlene MacEachern (David); sisters and brother-in-law Etta Ellis, Carole Munro (Ed), Kristen Ellis (Marlene), Milton Ellis (Claire) and Judy McCallum (Russell) as well as numerous nieces and nephews.
Resting at Belvedere Funeral Home with visitation on Sunday, May 7 from 4-7 pm. His funeral service will be held from St. Mark’s Presbyterian Church on Monday, May 8 at 1:00 p.m. Interment will take place in Lorne Valley Cemetery. Family flowers only. Donations in memory of Martin may be made to St. Mark’s Presbyterian Church or the PEI Humane Society.
