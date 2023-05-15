Buddy Myers

June 9, 1934 ~ May 3, 2023 (age 88)

It is with heavy hearts the family of Martin “Buddy” Bruce Myers, loving husband of Marjorie Doreen (Ellis) Myers, announces his passing which occurred on Wednesday, May 3, 2023, at his residence. Born in Martinvale, PE on June 9, 1934, he was the son of the late Arthur Toombs and Hilda (MacLeod) Myers. In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his stepmother Mabel (MacInnis) Myers, son-in-law Brian Poole, father and mother-in-law Ted and Martha (Roach) Ellis, sister Lillian Weir, brothers-in-law Gary Stewart, Heath McGrath, Harold Jackson, Armour Weir, Dr. Kent Ellis and Reagh Ellis and sister-in-law Doris Coffin.  

