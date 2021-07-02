August 24th, 1934 - June 17th, 2021
At the Provincial Palliative Care Centre on Thursday, June 17, 2021 of Burton Harold Foster, Charlottetown, age 86 years. Dear father of Ella Farrar (Gordon), Anne Sherren (Doug), William Foster (Jacqueline), Timothy Foster and Gordon Foster. Loving grandfather of James Farrar (Laura), Andrew Farrar, Emily Johnston (Jason), Timothy (Cora), David, Tyler and Kyle Sherren (Sidney), Christopher, Tabatha and Nathan Foster, Brooke and Samuel Foster. Lovingly remembered by his great grandchildren, his brother Miles and by numerous nieces and nephews. Predeceased by his wives Shirley (Burton) and Alice (Marshall), parents Miles and Annie (Campbell) Foster. Resting at Belvedere Funeral Home from where a private family (invitation only) Funeral Service will be held. A private interment will take place in Long Creek Baptist Church Cemetery. Memorial donations may be made by cheque to the Provincial Palliative Care Centre. Online condolences may be shared on Burton’s memorial page at www.belvederefh.com
