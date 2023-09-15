Cameron, Mary "Theresa" September 11, 2023. With heavy hearts the family wishes to announce the passing of Mary “Theresa” (Jamieson) Cameron on September 11, 2023, at the of age 94, surrounded by family and friends. She was the beloved wife of the late Bob Cameron. Theresa was born and raised in Sturgeon by her mother Mary Ellen “May” Jamieson, and William Jamieson. Theresa is survived by her son Robert Cameron (Reynelda) and grandson Brent and her daughter Diana (Cameron) Madden, grandsons David (Liza) Madden, Darren (Claire Gillivan) Madden and great grandchildren, Cameron, Jack, Stella, Franklin, and Malachy. Theresa was predeceased by her son-in-law Dennis Madden, sister Genevieve (Jamieson) MacLeod and Marjorie (Jamieson) Condon and several nieces and nephews. Theresa’s strong faith was central to her life, as well as her love for family and friends. Theresa and Bob raised their family in Stellarton NS and enjoyed their time there among many family and friends. Theresa loved to travel and enjoyed many trips over the years. She particularly loved to travel to Sainte Anne de Beaupre in Quebec. In her later years, while living in Sturgeon, her home was known far and wide as the place where you were always welcome for a cup of tea, a cookie and a funny story. Theresa had a great sense of humour, a kind heart and always made anyone who spent time with her feel special. Her many acts of kindness went unspoken but will live on in the hearts of those who knew her. She was an avid card player; one might even say a bit of a competitive “card shark”. Theresa was a strong part of the CWL and was honoured when she received her 50 year pin for her years of selfless participation. Theresa was a devoted family member who put the needs and happiness of her loved ones before her own. There will be no visitation. Reciting of the Rosary led by Francis Lannigan will take place at St. Paul’s Catholic Church, Sturgeon PE at 11:30am, September 19th and the Funeral Mass to follow at 12:00pm. Reception will be held following the service in St. Paul’s Hall. Burial service will be held the next day, September 20th, at Our Lady of Lourdes Cemetery in Stellarton NS at 11am. In lieu of flowers donations to the St. Paul's Parish Cemetery, Sturgeon. Online condolences are sent to the funeral home where they are printed and given to the family.
