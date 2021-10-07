September 4th, 1950 - September 29th, 2021
At the Queen Elizabeth Hospital on Wednesday, September 29, 2021 of Carol Pauline Gail Ross (Cairns), Stratford, age 71 years. Beloved wife of Ralph. Dear mother of Jillian Steeves (Keith) and Jodi Ross (Joe). Loving grandmother of Miranda, Jordan, Carter and Charley. Sister of Eva Foy (Percy), Wyman Cairns (Norma) and Elizabeth MacKinnon (Basil). Predeceased by her parents Floyd and Janie (Ramsay) Cairns and siblings Minerva, Gordon, Ruby and Violet. Resting at Belvedere Funeral Home where a private (invitation only) visitation will be held. No funeral service by request. Memorial donations may be made online to the Canadian Cancer Society. Condolences may be shared online on Carol’s memorial page at www.belvederefh.com
