Carol (Smith) Macarthur

It is with heavy hearts the family of Carol Macarthur announces her passing on October 10, 2022, at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital following a brief illness. Born in Charlottetown, PEI she was the daughter of the late Edward J. and Agnes Cecelia (Doucette) Smith. In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her siblings Ian Smith, Gary Smith and Brian Smith; brother-in-law Gordon Dennis.
Carol was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother, sister, aunt, and friend. She will always be remembered for her gentle and kindness especially working as a Hostess with KFC for 25 years.
She is survived by her loving and devoted husband of 40 years, Steven, children Michelle Macarthur, Brodey Macarthur, Laura Knockwood (Tyler) and James Macarthur; cherished grandchildren Makayla Veach (Jasper), Anthony (Kac-ey Ward), Landon, Breanna, Braden, Reece, Anabel and Thaddeus; great grandchildren Benjamin, Samuel, Elliott and Louie; siblings Craig Smith, Teddy Smith (Christine), Roger Smith (Jeanne), Gail Dennis, Wayne Smith (Debbie), Kenny Smith, Allan Smith (Jackie), Robbie Smith (Keila) and Shawn Smith (Beverly); many nieces and nephews.
Resting at Belvedere Funeral Home, with a visitation on Saturday, October 15 from 4- 7 p.m. Donations in memory of Carol may be made to the Canadian Cancer Society.
