Carol (Smith) Macarthur

May 16, 1957 ~ October 10, 2022 (age 65)

It is with heavy hearts the family of Carol Macarthur announces her passing on October 10, 2022, at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital following a brief illness. Born in Charlottetown, PEI she was the daughter of the late Edward J. and Agnes Cecelia (Doucette) Smith. In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her siblings Ian Smith, Gary Smith and Brian Smith; brother-in-law Gordon Dennis.