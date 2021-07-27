May 7th, 1949 - July 25th, 2021
Peacefully at home on Sunday, July 25, 2021 of Carolyn Anne Scott (Hovey), Stratford, age 72 years. Devoted wife, mother and grandmother. Wife of Jim Scott. Dear mother of Greg (Rachel) and Alison Scott (Jeff Dohoo). Grandmother of Carter, Charlotte and Ethan Scott and Oliver, Ian and Emerson Dohoo. Sister of Kevin Hovey. Predeceased by her brother Richard Hovey and sister Marcia McLellan. Carolyn lived life to the fullest with compassion for all and she will be deeply missed. Arrangements entrusted Belvedere Funeral Home. A reception will be held at a time and place to be announced at later. Carolyn was an avid gardener. In her memory you may plant a tree in her honor or donate to a charity of your choice. Online condolences may be shared on Carolyn’s memorial page at www.belvederefh.com “I love you.”
