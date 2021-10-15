Catherine “Katie” Grace Bartlett

March 21st, 1958 - October 6th, 2021
It is with profound sadness that we announce the passing of our beloved Catherine “Katie” Bartlett on Wednesday October 6, 2021 at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital in Charlottetown, P.E.I. Catherine was born in Midland, Ontario on March 21, 1958 to Helen (McIver) Bartlett and the late Bill Bartlett. She is survived by her siblings, Peter (Gina) and Nancy (James), and nephews, Cameron (Cameron’s mother, Sandra), Liam, Sean, and Craig; dear friends Pam and Jeffrey, as well as her much loved “boys,” Molson, Bandit, T.J., and Tanner. Catherine had wonderful childhood memories of summers spent with the McIver family in River Hebert, Nova Scotia, and with the Bartlett family at the Go Home Bay, Ontario cottage. Growing up in a musical family, Catherine delighted her father and his violin students during private lessons by singing scales with them in stop staccato from her playpen before she could even talk. Her love of music was part and parcel of her daily life and her very being. In her younger years, she played flute and piccolo in the PEI Symphony. When she attended The University of Western Ontario as a Music student, she was invited to perform with Tafelmusik. She was exquisitely artistic; she had the ability to see potential in everyday objects, and she would create art and beauty from everything from a dried flower, a feather or a beehive to a vintage toy or a piece of wool or linen. She was a talented gardener and textile artist. Her handmade gifts will be treasured forever. Catherine was a deeply spiritual person who possessed strong integrity with regard to her beliefs, and these buoyed her throughout her life. She is remembered for being able to make family and friends laugh until they cried, even at life’s most challenging moments, for being a fun piano duet partner, for her gorgeous blond curls and for her love of life and kindness to creatures big and small. Who else would think of leaving a bowl of water out for the bees and wasps? She was a beautiful soul who will be forever loved and missed. We owe a deep debt of gratitude to her neighbours, who gave her a loving and supportive community. A special thank you to Ricky who cared for her “boys” while she was in hospital. We thank all of those who have supported Catherine and her family throughout her life. The family is grateful also to the medical staff at the QEH for their loving care. A service in celebration of Catherine’s life will be held at the Belvedere Funeral Home chapel. Due to COVID-19 restrictions the service will be by invitation only. Memorial donations may be made to the Canadian Cancer Society, PEI Division or to the CAT Action Team of PEI.
Commented