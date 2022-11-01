Catherine "Ruth" MacKinnon

It is with deep sadness that we announce the passing of our dear mother, grandmother, and wife, Ruth MacKinnon of Charlottetown, at the age of 80. The death occurred Saturday, October 22nd at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital (QEH) surrounded by those she loved most.
Ruth will be lovingly remembered for her kindness by all who knew her. Beloved wife of 53 years to Ozzie MacKinnon and loving mother of Darren (Lacey), and Andy (Mary Jane). She loved nothing more than being grandmother to Madison (Wyatt), Nolan, Hudson, and Marshall. Big sister of Joan Smith (Gerald), Ann Mitchell, Jessie MacFadyen, and Brenda Corbett (Donnie); sister-in-law of Earl MacKinnon (Inez), Marjorie Johnson, Norma Kelly, Linda MacLennan (Wayne), Joe MacKinnon (Leah), Mary MacKinnon-Walsh (Paul). She is also survived and loved by numerous nieces and nephews and predeceased by her parents Fred and Sarah (Gass) Hansen, brothers-in-law Preston Mitchell, Neil MacFadyen, Keir Johnson, and Martin Kelly.
Ruth was an active volunteer throughout her life and enjoyed giving back to the community. She was a Past President and Life Member of the Charlottetown Kinette Club, Volunteer at the QEH, and a faithful choir member of the Park Royal United Church of 50 years.
“A great soul serves everyone all of the time. A great soul never dies. It brings us together again and again.” (Maya Angelou). To those that knew her, Ruth was this kind and great soul who loved everyone around her. She put others ahead of herself, and her family will continue to be brought together to honour her loving memory.
The family would like to thank the doctors, nurses and staff at the Acute Stroke unit at the QEH for their care and compassion.
Resting at Belvedere Funeral Home for visitation on Wednesday, October 26th, 2022, from 4-7 PM and funeral service on Thursday, October 27, 2022, at Park Royal United Church at 2 PM. Private interment in Sherwood Cemetery at a later date. Memorial donations may be made online to the Heart and Stroke Foundation.
