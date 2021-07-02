March 17th, 1929 - June 15th, 2021
At Burnside Community Care on Tuesday, June 15, 2021 of Celia Patricia Mills (Riley), Charlottetown, age 92 years. Dear mother of Cecil (Judy), Kensington; Alan (Mary), Bonshaw; Kevin (Darlene), Cornwall and Lori Anne Jorgensen (Derek), Cornwall. Loving grandmother of Carolyn, Stephen, Jason, Paige, Allyson and Lillian. Also survived by numerous nieces and nephews. Predeceased by her husband Albert Mills, parents John and Laura (Dingwell) Riley, and by her siblings Elma Cantelo (Ernest), Alonzo Riley (Gertie), Delton Riley (Pauline), Forrest Riley (Ferne) (Janice), Dorothy Riley and Vera Dicketts (George). Resting at Belvedere Funeral Home where a private (Invitation Only) visitation and funeral service will be held in the funeral home chapel. A private interment will be in Sherwood Cemetery. Memorial donations may be made to the Queen Elizabeth Hospital Foundation. Online condolences may be shared on Celia’s memorial page at www.belvederefh.com
