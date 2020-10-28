October 28th, 1955 - October 23rd, 2020
On Friday, October 23, 2020, at the age of 64, Charles Gulotta passed away peacefully in his home surrounded by his family. Born in Bronx, New York in 1955, Charles attended Fordham University before beginning his career as a freelance writer and moving to Prince Edward Island with his family in 1998. He wrote and published a variety of educational books, dozens of articles, a play, and a blog with hundreds of personal essays that depict his interests, humour, and past experiences. He would say that his most important piece of work was one he spent thirty years writing, a memoir entitled “The Long Hall”. He was a brilliant, humorous, compassionate man who had a love for nature, astronomy, reading, travel, cooking, crossword puzzles, and his family. Charles is survived and lovingly remembered by his wife of 27 years, Maria, and his children, Meaghan (Dennis), Allison (Tyler), and Shaun (Lucy). Charles was the proud papa of Owen, Madelyn, Reid, Cary, and Lydia and “Papa Moh” to Declan, Jack, and Willow. He is also survived by his sister, Jackie (Jim) and brother, Michael (Maryann), as well as numerous nieces and nephews. Charles is predeceased by his parents, Ida and Joseph; his brothers, Joe (Noreen) and John (Patti); and Jill Sandler (mother of Allison). There will be no wake or funeral, but a celebration of life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please consider making donations to Home Care (Queens County), the Glioblastoma Foundation, or patronizing the business of Master Di Well-Being Massage Inc. Online condolences can be made at www.belvederefh.com
