June 4th, 1955 - October 22nd, 2020
At the Queen Elizabeth Hospital on Thursday, October 22, 2020 of Cheryl Lynn Thibeau, Stratford, age 65 years. Sister of Dale, Glenn (Tracey) and Lisa. Lovingly remembered by her nieces and nephews Kayla, Kelly, Danielle, T.J., Shelby and by her special friend Sara. Cheryl loved and enjoyed her fur babies Abbi, Malus and Kit-Kat. Resting at Belvedere Funeral Home where a private family (invitation only) service will be held in the funeral home chapel. A private interment will take place in West St. Peters Cemetery. On-line condolences may be made at www.belvederefh.com
