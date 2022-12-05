Cindy Lee (Simms) MacDonald

It is with broken hearts the family of Cindy Lee MacDonald, loving and devoted wife of Scott Ralph MacDonald, announces her passing which occurred on Thursday, November 24, 2022, at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital, surrounded by her family.
Born in Charlottetown, PE on September 19, 1959, she was the daughter of the late Dewar and Jessie (Murray) Simms. In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her father and mother-in-law Ralph and Ora (Ballem) MacDonald.
In addition to her husband of 43 years, Scott, she is survived by her loving children Jeff (Kate) and Jamie Hill (Mitchell); cherished grandchildren Nathan, Jonah, Asher, Addison, and Jordan; sisters Lori Hughes (Darryl) and Donna Kelly (Mark); extended MacDonald Family; many nieces and nephews.
Cindy started working at Smitty’s Family restaurant on November 6, 1980, and worked her way to owner operator, and owned Little Christo’s. She loved her Smitty’s family and cherished all her time spent with them. Cindy enjoyed camping at Marco Polo Land the past few years, her greatest enjoyment was spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren.
Resting at Belvedere Funeral Home, with visitation on Sunday, November 27 from 4-8 p.m. Her funeral service will be held from Belvedere Funeral Home Chapel on Monday, November 28, 2022, at 10:30 a.m. Interment will follow in Long Creek Baptist Church Cemetery. Remembrances in memory of Cindy may be made to the Heart and Stroke Foundation or to the Queen Elizabeth Hospital Foundation Unit 1.
