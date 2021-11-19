June 27th, 1927 - November 14th, 2021
The death occurred peacefully at the Prince Edward Home on Sunday, November 14, 2021 of Clara Viola James (nee Mosher), age 94 years. Clara was predeceased by her loving husband Earl, cherished son Blair and daughter Donna (in infancy). She will be greatly missed by her daughter-in-law Claire James and granddaughters Donna Burke (Joey) & Wendi James-Poirier (Glen), great-grandsons Matthew and David Burke, Tye, Cole, Luke & Shay Poirier, along with extended family and friends. Clara was predeceased by her parents Dwight and Minnie (Myers) Mosher and siblings Herman (Hazel), Stewart (Gertie), Edna (Ernie Ford), Pearl (George Jackson), Ellen (Reg Horibon), Murray (Leilah) and Harold (Martha). Clara was born in 1927 in St. Peters Harbour, settled on the farm in Morell with husband Earl. They later moved to Brackley and then to Charlottetown. Clara lived a life of gratitude, faith and service to her community. She had few wants or needs, and – all that knew her were blessed to be part of her life. Special thanks to the wonderful team at the Prince Edward Home, their love and support was so special and appreciated. Resting at Belvedere Funeral Home. With Covid restrictions in place, we will celebrate and give thanks for our time with Clara (Nanny) through a private service. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made online to the Park Royal United Church or the Marie Cemetery Fund. Online condolences may be shared on Clara’s memorial page at www.belvederefh.com
