March 7th, 1945 - January 9th, 2021
Green, Clifford Mervin Peacefully At home on Saturday, January 9, 2021 of Clifford Mervin Green, Kingston, age 75 years. Dear father of Nicholas, Jennifer (Mark White), Richard (Lacy). Loving Grampy to Addyson, Nolan, Harvey and Myra. Brother of Janet Green, Vaunda Dollar (Fred). Brother-in-law of Barb and Blair Crosby and Patti and Lee Brammer. Brother-in-law of Donna Beer-Green, Donna Macleod Green, Prue Green, Edna Green and John Beda (Velda). Also remembered by his many nieces and nephews. Predeceased by his wife Donna (Downe), parents Harrison and Lennie (Newman) Green, son Mark and parents-in-law Harry and Mae Downe, siblings Lois MacDonald, Glydon Green, Bob Green, Willard Green, Alton Green, Fulton Green, Errol Green, Arnold Green, Reta Green and Velda Beda. Resting at Belvedere Funeral Home where a private family (invitation only) visitation and funeral service will be held. You may join us for the service by going to Clifford’s Memorial Page at www.belvederefh.com for the livestream link. A private interment will be in Kingston Cemetery. Memorial donations may be made online to the Queen Elizabeth Hospital Foundation or the Provincial Palliative Care Centre. Online condolences may be shared at www.belvederefh.com
