February 15th, 1927 - December 15th, 2020
The death occurred peacefully at the Garden Home on Tuesday, December 15, 2020, of Clifford Shaw of Stanhope, age 93 years. Predeceased by his loving wife, Mary (Griffin) Shaw, originally from Billerica, MA (2011). Father to Kathryn and Duncan, grampy to Neill and Aidan, step-grandfather to Nikolai and father-in-law to Jackie Goodwin. Survived by younger brother, George Shaw, his sister-in-law, Noreen, and nephews, Dennis, Norman, Robert, David, and Steven Shaw and their families as well as his Youland nieces Charlotte, Wanda, June, Christine, and nephews Donnie and Harold and their families. Also survived by the former Beverley MacNeil. Pre-deceased by sisters Pearl and Marion, and his parents, Lloyd and Lillian Shaw (nee Hardy). Clifford was raised in a hardworking farming family and attended the local Stanhope School. In his last years, he enjoyed telling his grandsons stories about his early years working on the farm including his recollection of seeing the Hindenburg Blimp as a young boy. He would also fondly reminisce about a childhood love of tinkering with wood and mechanical devices when not busy with farming chores. That love of creating with wood and metal was a harbinger of his later development into a master carpenter and a successful housing contractor in the United States. As an adult, his carpentry skills brought him work in various industries in PEI, New Brunswick, Ontario, Quebec, and eventually, Massachusetts, where he lived for 22 years. It was at an American-Canadian Friendship dance that he met his future bride, Mary Griffin, a proud Boston Irish gal, whom he married in 1963 despite all the complications of a Protestant/Catholic union in those days. While building a family and busy business in MA with Mary as his trusty bookkeeper, Clifford never forgot his roots which could be traced back to the first Scottish settlers in Prince Edward Island. Indeed, he named a street “Stanhope Drive” in one of his biggest subdivisions in Norfolk, MA. Many of the homes he built still stand today. Eventually, the Island called Clifford back in 1979 when he, Mary, and the kids moved back to his beloved Stanhope. In true entrepreneurial style, he built yet another successful business, Shaw Doors, where he produced custom cabinetry for the housing industry for many years. Despite advancing difficulties with his eye sight, in his retirement years, Cliff donated his time and talents to produce furniture for the yearly QEH auction and to assist with community projects. One such project was the painstaking restoration of the Dalvay Stagecoach for which he received a special citation from the Stanhope Historical Society. A common household sight in those later years was Mary’s frequent ritual of reading Scottish highland history to Clifford in the evenings with a dog snoozing nearby. Although blazingly independent in thought, deeds, and debates, Cliff might agree that some of his favorite things were German Shepard puppies, his Martin guitar, just one cold Coors or Miller beer on a hot summer evening, a bucket of lobster off the Covehead wharf, the poem of Sam McGee, the hymn of Amazing Grace, and the not so holy songs of the late county singer, George Jones. Resting at Belvedere Funeral Home from where a private family (invitation only) funeral service will be held on Friday, December 18th, 2020. Private interment will follow in the West Covehead Cemetery next to his wife. As per Covid guidelines, a community celebration of life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations in Clifford’s memory may be made to a charity of your choice. Online condolences may be shared at www.belvederefh.com
