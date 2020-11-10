October 31st, 1935 - November 7th, 2020
At Atlantic Baptist Home on Saturday, November 7, 2020 of Constance Webster, Charlottetown, age 85 years. Beloved wife of Aubrey. Dear mother of Faye (Trevor Easter). Grandmother of Brandon Webster (Bethany). Sister of Melvin Anderson (Linda), Louise Parker and Lorne Anderson (Carol). Predeceased by her parents Theodore and Edna (Baker) Anderson, brother Keith and sister Carol MacEwen. Resting at Belvedere Funeral Home where a private family (invitation only) visitation and funeral service will be held. A private interment will take place in Midgell Cemetery. A livestream of this funeral will be on Constance’s memorial page at www.belvederefh.com on Friday, November 13th. Online condolences can be made at www.belvederefh.com
