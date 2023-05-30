Peacefully, the passing of Cornelus (Kees) Visser occurred at home on May 18, 2023. Kees was a man of deep faith, the loving husband of Ellen (Lagerweij), devoted father to Maria (Neil) Stewart, Nicole (Allan) MacDonald and Rochelle (Jerry) Visser, and grandfather to Ryan, Megan (Noah), Alex, Corinne, Annabelle, Gabi, Coco, and Jasmine. Kees is predeceased by infant daughter Pauline, parents Melis and Cornelia Visser, brother Gerard, sister-in-law Roelofje and brother-in-law Martin. He is survived by his sisters and brothers Audrey, Peter, John (Michelle), Willy (Bram) and Henk (Catherine), and sister-in-law Mary. Kees was born on February 12, 1943 in ‘s-Gravendeel, The Netherlands, and immigrated to Victoria by the Sea in 1958 where he spent many years farming the family farm. Kees liked to bike, swim, read and play games with his grandchildren. Interment to take place at the Crapaud People’s Cemetery. Visiting hours will be from the Christian Reformed Church on Sunday, May 21, 2023 from 6-8 p.m. A Celebration of Life and reception will take place at the Christian Reformed Church on Monday, May 22, 2023 at 2:30 p.m. Sincere gratitude to the home care and palliative care nurses for their kind touch and dedication over the last few months. As well, sincere thanks to the Christian Reformed Church community for their lifelong support. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Harvest House or the Provincial Palliative Care Center (cheques may be mailed to Provincial Palliative Care Center, 93 Murchinson Lane, Charlottetown, PE, C1A 0G3). Arrangements entrusted to Belvedere Funeral Home.
