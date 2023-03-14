September 22, 1951 ~ February 15, 2023 (age 71)
The death of Cynthia Dorothy (Good) Potter, age 71, of Miltonvale Park occurred at 1:10 a.m. early the morning of Wednesday, February 15th, 2023 at the Provincial Palliative Care Center, when she passed from the loving arms of her adoring husband of over 43 years, John, into the eternal presence of her loving Lord and Savior Jesus Christ. She was the youngest daughter of the late Gordon and Dorothy (Roberts) Good and leaves behind siblings, Roma (John) Davies, Brendon (June), Boyd (Tildy), and Sheila (Douglas) MacLeod. Predeceased by her father-in-law, Leland Potter. Survived by her mother-in-law, Jerusha (Guest) Potter of Berwick, Nova Scotia: brother-in-law, Paul (Anna) Potter of Wilmot, Nova Scotia; sister-in-law, Mary (Dr. John) Dickinson of Bedford, Nova Scotia; also, several nephews and nieces and their families. Her entire working career was with the Government of Prince Edward Island, including many years serving as Administrative Assistant to the Deputy Minister of Agriculture and Forestry. In her personal life, Cynthia and John enjoyed many years motorcycling together on their Honda Goldwing. Their longest ride was in 1995 when they and another couple rode their Goldwings from PEI to Nashville, TN and on to Memphis before returning home. They also enjoyed several visits to Hawaii, a couple of trips to Bermuda, and a cruise to the Bahamas. In retirement, they spent five months annually in Avon Park, central Florida, where Cynthia was frequently seen working at beautification projects such as painting, spreading mulch, and maintaining shrubbery around their duplex and in common areas of their gated Oaks Village retirement community. Special thanks to Gary & Janet Good for their kindness and care, especially Gary who helped drive John home in December 2021 when discovery of Cynthia's illness required her to be transported by air back to PEI. Special thanks also for the very excellent care provided by staff of the PEI Cancer Treatment Center, Unit 1 of the Queen Elizabeth Hospital, PEI Health Home Care, and the Provincial Palliative Care Center. There will be a general public visitation at Belvedere Funeral Home in Charlottetown (www.belvederefh.com) on Monday, February 20th, 2023 from 4:30 p.m. till 7:30 p.m. No funeral at personal request, but a private (for immediate and extended family only) Committal Service, will be held at the funeral home the following day, Tuesday, February 21st, 2023 at 2:00 p.m., and will be livestreamed on the funeral home website. To view, click here https://us06web.zoom.us/j/83291462215?pwd=azdWRUd4MHhYRmh6UGY5Z3FMa0NhZz09. Burial at a later date in the Sherwood Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made online to the Queen Elizabeth Hospital Foundation (PEI Cancer Treatment Center) or mailed to the Provincial Palliative Care Center at 93 Murchinson Lane, Charlottetown PEI, C1A 0G3.
