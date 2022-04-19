It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of our beloved Dakota. Dakota Shamus McCormick of Stratford, PE passed away on April 8, 2022, at the age of 29. Dakota was born on October 26, 1992, in Kentville, NS to his cherished mother Kathy McCormick and to his ever-loving grandparents, Leo and Suzanne McCormick. He has blessed our lives with his sharp wit and humor, his intellect, his generous spirit, and his compassion for all living things. Dakota was a young man of many facets. With a love of art, Dakota enjoyed drawing, painting, and photography which he pursued early in his career. He was also keenly interested in computers and Information Technology and was an adept problem-solver. This led to him to a computer analyst position at a global technology firm where he enjoyed the daily challenges of his work. In his free time, Dakota was an avid computer gamer, an online investor, and recently developed an interest in indoor gardening. Dakota is survived by his mother Kathy McCormick (Troy Gallant) of Stratford, PE, maternal grandparents Leo and Suzanne of North Rustico, brother Evan Fitzpatrick (Skyler Rafferty) of Halifax, Uncle Sean McCormick of North Rustico, special brothers Spencer and Michael Gallant, his kitty Pico, and a host of extended family and friends. Dakota is predeceased by his stepfather, Greg Thompson. Resting at the Belvedere Funeral Home. No wake at the request of family with a private service to be held at a later date. Memorial donations may be made on-line to the PEI Humane Society. Messages of condolences may be shared on Dakota’s Memorial Page at www.belvederefh.ca.
