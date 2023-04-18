Damien Peter Flood

October 1, 1944 ~ April 11, 2023 (age 78)

It is with heavy hearts the family of Damien Peter Flood, of Whisperwood Villa, announces his passing which occurred on Tuesday, April 11, 2023, at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital. Born in Lot 65, PE on October 1, 1944, he was the son of the late Emmett and Margaret (Cusack) Flood. In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his brothers Francis Flood, Carl Flood, Kevin Flood and sister Noreen Savidant. As well as sisters-in-laws, Teresa Flood, Madeline Flood, and Marlene Flood, and brother-in-law, Greg Doucette.

