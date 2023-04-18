It is with heavy hearts the family of Damien Peter Flood, of Whisperwood Villa, announces his passing which occurred on Tuesday, April 11, 2023, at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital. Born in Lot 65, PE on October 1, 1944, he was the son of the late Emmett and Margaret (Cusack) Flood. In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his brothers Francis Flood, Carl Flood, Kevin Flood and sister Noreen Savidant. As well as sisters-in-laws, Teresa Flood, Madeline Flood, and Marlene Flood, and brother-in-law, Greg Doucette.
He is survived by his children Peter Flood (Lori) of Winnipeg, MB, Denise Bain (Derek) of Bedford, PE and Dawn Turcotte (Mike) of Minaki, ON; their mother Geneva Arsenault; grandchildren Jacob Flood, Grace Flood, Justin Flood (Amy), Kimberly Bain, Sarah Bain, Meghan Turcotte (Josh Rheault), Jillian Turcotte and Kristen Turcotte; great grandchildren Peyton Flood, Macey Flood, Wilder Rheault and Finley Rheault, siblings Allan Flood (Virginia), Louis Flood, Patricia Bradley, Pauline Doucette, Joanne Flood, Cathy Parkman (Blaine), sister-in-law Rose Flood, special friend Sue Basha; and many nieces and nephews.
Damien worked for CIBC for many years. He was involved with Meals on Wheels, the Boys and Girls Club and the Booster Club with the Island Senators. He enjoyed going for drives, listening to the radio, and ‘puttering’ around the yard and gardening.
One of his many qualities was the ability to have a nickname for everyone. If you were given a permanent one, you knew you were held in high regard. Although a quiet man that kept to himself, he leaves behind many found memories by all who knew him.
Resting at Belvedere Funeral Home, from where a funeral service will take place in the chapel on Tuesday, April 18, 2023 at 2:00 pm. You may participate virtually during this service via the following link https://youtube.com/live/xWLTwmYiZG0. Interment will take place in the Roman Catholic Cemetery. Remembrances in memory of Damien may be made to Pat & the Elephant or the charity of one’s choice. Online messages may be shared on his obituary page at www.belvederefh.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.