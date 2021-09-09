Daniel "Danny" Bruce

May 5th, 1973 - September 6th, 2021
At home on September 6, 2021 of Daniel Bruce (Danny) Andrews, aged 48. Loving son of Fred and Daphne (Shaw) Andrews. Brother of Sherry (John David) MacLean, Alan (Erin) Andrews. Uncle of Jason (Lynn-Anne) MacLean, Jeffrey (Zeljka) MacLean, Justin (Krista) MacLean, Amy and Bailey Andrews. Resting at Belvedere Funeral Home where a private (invitation only) visitation and funeral service will be held. You may join us for the service by going to Danny’s memorial page at www.belvederefh.com for the livestream link. A private interment will take place in the Sherwood Cemetery, Charlottetown. Memorial donations may be made to the PEI Humane Society and Diabetes Association. Online condolences may be shared on Danny’s memorial page at www.belvederefh.com.
