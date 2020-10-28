Daniel "Danny" Hemphill

January 5th, 1942 - October 24th, 2020
With heavy hearts we announce the peaceful passing of Daniel "Danny" Winston Hemphill, of Charlottetown, at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital, on Saturday, Oct. 24, 2020, at the age of 78 years. Danny will be forever loved and missed by his precious daughters, Shelley Lanna and Heather Coloccia, his grandchildren Vanessa, Tyrell, and Alyssa, and great-grandson, Ashawn, and his beloved partner and soulmate, Sylvia Wilson. Danny also leaves behind his five siblings: Carol Nunn (Clayton deceased); Donna MacArthur (George deceased); Wanson (Mary); Brian (Kathy), and Sharon MacLeod (Gerry). Also remembered by his brothers-in-law, Donald Wilson (Janet) and Eric Wilson; sister-in-law Pam Dunn (Jimmy deceased), as well as numerous nieces and nephews. Danny was predeceased by his father, C.J.C. "Jack" Hemphill; his mother, Violet (Burton) Hemphill, and his step-mother, Margaret (Dow) Hemphill). Resting at Belvedere Funeral Home; no public services will be held honouring Danny's personal request. There will be a private memorial service for the family at a later date when Covid restrictions permit. Condolences may be made at www.belvederefh.com
