Darrell Richard Turnbull

With deepest sorrow, we announce that Darrell Turnbull, age 48, our most beloved son, brother, partner and friend passed away peacefully in the arms of loved ones very early on Saturday, April 30, 2022. He had spent a short time as a patient in the professional and empathic care of several doctors and nurses at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital in Charlottetown. Darrell will be missed everyday by his loving mother, Margaret Turnbull, his partner/fiancée Michelyn McKearney, sister Cheryl Turnbull-Bruce (Brent), brother Miles Turnbull (Wade Lynch), niece Ava Bruce, step-daughter, Annika Visser, and honorary brother, Ricky Dodds. Darrell was predeceased by his loving father and best friend, Winston Turnbull. Darrell was a man of few words but was well known for his unassuming, caring actions to help support others. He was an exemplary son; his care and dedication for his parents was second-to-none, so important and so appreciated. He loved his dear Michelyn, his family and also many family pets, especially Angel, Cupcake, Sassy and Patacake and Wyatt. He could fix most computer problems lickety-split and his many clients speak of his patience with any number of computer challenges. Family and friends will be received at the Belvedere Funeral Home in Charlottetown from 4-6 PM on Monday, May 2, 2022. All COVID-19 directives will be followed, including mandatory masks. On Tuesday, May 3rd at 10:30 am, Reverend John Clarke will lead family and friends in a service to celebrate Darrell’s life. The service will be held at the chapel at Belvedere Funeral Home. Following the service, cremated remains will be buried in the Mount Herbert Memorial Cemetery. Family and friends are welcome. In lieu of flowers, please consider memorial contributions to the PEI Division of the Canadian Cancer Society or the Mount Herbert Cemetery Fund (cheques may be mailed to Mount Herbert Cemetery, 2240 Bethel Rd. Mt. Herbert. PE C1B 3L8) Online condolences may be shared on Darrell’s Memorial Page at
Commented