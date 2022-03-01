July 2nd, 1937 - February 20th, 2022
Darby, David Alan It is with great sadness we announce the passing of our beloved father, David Alan Darby, on February 20, 2022, so soon after the passing in December of his soulmate and high school sweetheart Sue. Now they are once again dancing together! Dave was born July 2, 1937, in Summerside, PEI. He met Sue, the love of his life, in Grade 10, dated for eight years and married for 61 years. Together they raised four daughters, Kathy (Jim) Jarrell, Elizabeth/Buffy (John) Paddon, Jennifer (Fernando) Fernandes & Joanne (Dave) Meyer. He also leaves behind seven grandchildren, Ruben (Courtney), Steven, Jaclyn, Jack, Darby, Anna, Oliver, and two great grandchildren Geneva and Levi. He loved to take his grandchildren fishing, fossil hunting and many museum trips. Dave leaves behind a rich legacy of love, laughter, and generosity. His family was his proudest achievement in life, as he loved to sit on his deck at the cottage on the Wheatley and watch his families’ comings and goings around “The Compound”. A host with the most, he would welcome anyone who dropped by with his infectious laugh and a drink, which sometimes lead to impromptu dancing on the deck. Over the years at the Wheatley, you could always see Dave and Sue sailing the Cameo on the river. His generosity also extended to his work family at Williams Murphy and MacLeod (WM&M), having many legendary lobster and ski parties at the cottage. He worked with his WM&M family for over 50 years, and we considered them part of our family. During his university years he took on a variety of jobs including at Schurman’s with his father Ern, working on a coast guard ship, and as a porter with CP Rail, where he met KFC’s Colonel Sanders himself! He graduated from Mount Allison University in 1958, then went on to complete his engineering degree from Technical University of Nova Scotia. His first job was at Robb Engineering in Amherst, NS where his love of steel design began. He then joined WM&M, where he co-founded Prebilt Steel, Prebilt Structures, Cabinet Master, Tilemaster and several hardware stores. During his career, Dave was President of many associations including the Summerside Junior Chamber of Commerce, Charlottetown Area Development Corporation, PEI Construction Association, Professional Engineers of PEI, Canadian Steel Association, and a proud member of the Canadian Forces Liaison Council. He was fortunate enough to go on many adventures exploring the world with Sue, his family and friends which has left many fond memories that will last forever in our hearts. He will be dearly missed by all and has left a great legacy to those lives he has touched. Resting at Belvedere Funeral Home for a private family visitation. A private family Celebration of Life will be held at St. Paul’s Anglican Church. You may join us on-line Saturday for the service at 11:00 a.m. The link is: https://www.facebook.com/stpaulschurchinpei or https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCnHXVFto6Eq0DMwhJK4EvAw Memorial donations may be made to the Queen Elizabeth Hospital Foundation. Condolences may be shared on David’s Memorial Page at www.belvederefh.com
Commented