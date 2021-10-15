David F. Goodman

February 18th, 1937 - October 10th, 2021
Dave Goodman passed away peacefully at Beach Grove Home on Sunday, October 10, 2021 at the age of 84. Dave was born in Trinidad in 1937. After the war, his family settled in Canada and Dave spent most of his childhood in Calgary, AB. He earned an Engineering Degree from the University of Alberta and, after a brief stint programming some of the first computers owned by the City of Calgary, went on to work for the Business Development Bank for close to 25 years. Dave was passionate about banking and helping businesses succeed. He was an original director of the Blackcomb Mountain ski resort, and worked with and on the boards of several other companies, including the Ashinabe Mazaka Capital Corp. Work took Dave, his wife Gael, and their two sons across the country: from Calgary to Winnipeg, MB, then to Bedford, NS and finally back to Winnipeg. His retirement years were spent near family in West Kelowna, BC, and Kingston, PEI. Dave was keen bowler, curler, and golfer, as well as a talented artist. Dave is survived by his wife of 58 years, Gael, as well as his son Randy (Brenda) Goodman of Kingston, PE and son Dean (Nina) Goodman of Melbourne, Australia. He leaves behind six grandchildren: Jeremy, Joanna, Alyssa, Kievan, Freya, and Cali, as well as six great grandchildren. He is also survived by his brother Chris Goodman, his niece Gail (Brad) Hvenegaard and nephew Gordon (Heather) Goodman. Dave was predeceased by his parents, Jack and Dorothy Goodman of Calgary, AB. The family would like to thank the staff of Beach Grove Home for making Dave’s last few months the best they could be. Due to the current pandemic and travel restrictions, the family will hold a private graveside interment ceremony and celebration of life at a later date in 2022. Online condolences may be shared on Dave’s memorial page at www.belvederefh.com.
Commented