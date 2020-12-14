April 24th, 1947 - December 10th, 2020
With sadness we share the death of David Reymond Thompson at Atlantic Baptist Home, PEI on Thursday, December 10, 2020, age 74. Loving husband to Michelle (nee Archambault). Predeceased by his parents; Stanley and Yvette (nee Reymond) and brother Eric. Survived by his sister, Diane Kitching (James) and brothers Charles (Debbie) and Brian (Kathy) and nieces and nephews. David was an avid skier and cyclist and maintained an active passion for these pursuits up until this year. Fond memories of trips to Switzerland to visit with extended family, and Montreal to watch the Formula One races with his brothers and friends. A dedicated supporter to All things Tourism, David held several positions on committees over his long and storied career, which included Whistler, BC, Poley Mountain, NB, Stanhope Beach Inn and Dalvay By The Sea, PEI. He had a unique spark for life and will be remembered for his ready smile, humour and devotion to his family. Resting at Belvedere Funeral Home. Due to Covid-19 restrictions, no visitation or funeral service will be held. A Celebration of Life will be held at Dalvay By The Sea at a future date. In lieu of flowers, online donations to the Alzheimer Society of PEI or the PEI Humane Society would be appreciated. Online condolences may be shared at www.belvederefh.com
