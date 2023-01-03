David W. Hanson

It is with heavy hearts that the family of David Hanson announces his passing which occurred peacefully on Saturday, December 3, 2022, at the Provincial Palliative Care Centre, at the age of 55. Born in Sudbury, Ontario, he was the only child of Beverly and Edith (Grant) Hanson.
In addition to his parents, he is survived by his loving wife Donna Myers; son Cody Hanson; daughter Morgan Hanson and grandson Easton Poulet of Cold Lake, AB; father-in-law Sheldon Myers; brother-in-law Randy Myers (Levita); special niece Morgan Myers (Derek); two aunts, one uncle and several cousins. He was predeceased by his mother-in-law Marilyn Myers.
Dave served for 25 years in the RCAF until his retirement. He was the President of the PEI Provincial Rifle Association. He was a devoted son, father, husband, uncle and friend. He loved his family and will be missed by all who knew him.
A special thank you to all the staff and volunteers at the PEI Cancer Treatment Centre; Provincial Home Care Program and Provincial Palliative Care Centre for your love and support to Dave and his family during his brave and courageous journey.
Resting at Belvedere Funeral Home, with a funeral service on Friday, December 9, 2022, at 3:00 p.m. in the funeral home chapel. You may view this service virtually via the following link https://youtu.be/x03iH5HiO0E. A private family interment will take place at St. John Anglican Church Cemetery, Crapaud. Remembrances in memory of Dave may be made to the PEI Humane Society or to the charity of the donor’s choice.
