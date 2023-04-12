It is with sadness and with appreciation for a life lived well that the family of Dawson Ernest Peterson announces his peaceful passing on Monday, March 20th, 2023 at the Garden Home where he had resided for the past two years. Dawson was born in Kensington PEI on September 15, 1922 and was in disbelief that he had lived to be a century old. He was predeceased by his wife of 64 years Barbara Walsh Peterson in 2016, and his elder daughter, Gladys Codlin of Ontario in 2019. He outlived his sister, Gladys Ryan and his two brothers, George and Gordie.
Dawson is survived by his daughter, Rosemary Gairns (Jim), and his son Edwin (Lois) and by many more younger generations of family and extended family.
A hard-working man for all his life, Dawson had to leave school in grade eight to help support his family during the war years. He is probably known by many as the “Butternut Man,” having worked for the company for nearly thirty-eight years. Although not a veteran himself, Dawson had been recognized by Legion Branch #1 with an Honorary Lifetime Membership for his volunteer work over the years. He and Barb also enjoyed social times at the legion and spent many a Saturday night dancing the night away. In more recent years, Friday nights for Dawson would be spent playing bingo with his Legion friends. Harness racing, both as a spectator and a horse owner, and hockey were much-loved past times, but really, any sport would have been supported. He was a friend to everyone he met and was always ready to lend a helping hand to anyone who needed it. Every hello was met with a smile.
Please join us for a time of fellowship and refreshments on Thursday, March 23rd from 4:00 till 6:00 p.m. at the Belvedere Funeral Home Reception Center in Charlottetown. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Upper Room Hospitality Ministry or the PEI Humane Society would be appreciated.
Dawson would be pleased if you all were to raise a glass and toast his well lived life.
Commented