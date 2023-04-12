Dawson Ernest Peterson

September 15, 1922 ~ March 20, 2023 (age 100)

It is with sadness and with appreciation for a life lived well that the family of Dawson Ernest Peterson announces his peaceful passing on Monday, March 20th, 2023 at the Garden Home where he had resided for the past two years. Dawson was born in Kensington PEI on September 15, 1922 and was in disbelief that he had lived to be a century old. He was predeceased by his wife of 64 years Barbara Walsh Peterson in 2016, and his elder daughter, Gladys Codlin of Ontario in 2019. He outlived his sister, Gladys Ryan and his two brothers, George and Gordie.

