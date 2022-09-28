Dennis Bernard Friesen

In his quiet gentle way, Dennis took his last breath, September 15, 2022 at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital, Charlottetown, PEI. Born in Meadow Lake, Saskatchewan to Bernard and Linda (Rempel) Friesen, March 10, 1935. He received his early education in Barnes Crossing and Meadow Lake, RT X-Ray at University Hospital, Saskatoon, Saskatchewan, BA and MA at UBC, Vancouver 1965-1971; Fellow, Canadian Institute of Planning, 2001. He spent his career working for the Prince Edward Island Government, Charlottetown, and island communities.
Dennis and Rosella quietly celebrated their 65TH wedding anniversary August 24, 2022.
Dennis was predeceased by his parents, Ben and Linda, two infant brothers and sister-in-law, Delene Friesen. He is survived by his brother Rob (Lauri) from Saskatoon; the love of his life, Rosella (Zacharias); children, Lori-Ann Lingley (Ken), Barry (Marjorie), grandchildren; Rianne Carragher (Craig Lambe), Kati Barbour (James), Justin Friesen, Kenny Lingley (Chanelle Bellamy), Robert Lingley and Dennis’s greatest joy; his seven great grandchildren.
A funeral service will be held from St. Mark’s Presbyterian Church, at 10 am, Thursday, October 6 with a reception to follow at the church.
In lieu of flowers, donations to the QEH or charity of choice would be greatly appreciated.
