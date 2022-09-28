Dennis Bernard Friesen

March 10, 1935 ~ September 15, 2022 (age 87)

In his quiet gentle way, Dennis took his last breath, September 15, 2022 at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital, Charlottetown, PEI. Born in Meadow Lake, Saskatchewan to Bernard and Linda (Rempel) Friesen, March 10, 1935. He received his early education in Barnes Crossing and Meadow Lake, RT X-Ray at University Hospital, Saskatoon, Saskatchewan, BA and MA at UBC, Vancouver 1965-1971; Fellow, Canadian Institute of Planning, 2001. He spent his career working for the Prince Edward Island Government, Charlottetown, and island communities. 