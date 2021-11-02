January 29th, 1943 - October 30th, 2021
“I want to die with a smile when it comes my turn” Diane Farr (nee Chapdelaine) – age 78 - of Souris West passed away peacefully on Saturday, October 30th, 2021 at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital after a courageous battle with cancer. She is survived by her beloved husband, soul mate and partner in music Ian Farr, her loving sister Lorraine Lejour (Paul) of Montreal and her nieces Julie of Montreal and Lyne of Burlington, Ontario, and grand nieces Charlie and Melissa and grand nephews Olivier and Philippe. Also, by her extended (British based) Family: in-laws Peter, Carol and Sally, nieces Dana (Anthony), Sam (Tim) and Tamsen, nephews Ben and Daniel, and grand-nephews Joe, Logan, Michael, and Tom. Diane will always be remembered for her love of life, her amazing energy and her encouraging spirit. She will be sorely missed by her family, her extended family, her many friends, and her "Sisters by Choice" (who will miss her and remember her with love at every future birthday celebration). Diane was loved and treasured by all who got to know her! There will be a Celebration-of-Life event (details yet to be finalised). While Diane knew it would involve tears, her instructions were that it is a celebration of her joie-de-vivre and determination to live by her mantra (the David Myles song that she proudly sang): When It Comes my Turn. Online condolences may be shared on Diane’s memorial page at www.belvederefh.com Cremation has taken place.
Commented