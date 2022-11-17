Donald (Donnie, aka Chuckles) Keir Smith

March 20, 1962 ~ November 14, 2022 (age 60)

Passed away peacefully surrounded by family, at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital on Monday, November 14th. Donnie was born on March 20th, 1962 in Riverview, New Brunswick to Keir Smith and Teresa Smith (nee Gallant). The family moved back to PEI in the early 1970’s. 