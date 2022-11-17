Donald (Donnie, aka Chuckles) Keir Smith

Passed away peacefully surrounded by family, at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital on Monday, November 14th. Donnie was born on March 20th, 1962 in Riverview, New Brunswick to Keir Smith and Teresa Smith (nee Gallant). The family moved back to PEI in the early 1970’s.
He attended Sherwood Elementary, Stone Park Jr. High, and Charlottetown Rural High School where he made many friends and scared off many bullies that may have tried to intimidate his younger siblings. Donnie played a lot of sports including volleyball, basketball, football, golf, hockey and rugby, making many lifelong friends through these sports.
In 1993, Donnie married the love of his life, Bernie Rose. Four years later they were blessed with their son, Porter. Although their life together was cut short by Bernie’s illness, the love they shared never faded.
Donnie is survived by his son Porter, mother Teresa Smith (nee Gallant), siblings Stephen Gallant (Jayne), Julie Benoit (Don), Barbie Smith (Roger), Allan Smith (Patsy), Brinsley Smith (Laurie), nieces and nephews Luc and Eric Jaillet, Stephanie, Cole and Daniel Gallant, Justin Acorn, Ashley and Mark Smith, Shaye and Joshua Smith, Andrew Laracque and Jason Rose, brother-in-law Lindsay Rose (Patty), close friends Tom and Crystal Steeves, Barb and Venning Goad, Brian and Janet Steeves, Pat and Mark Steeves, Dougie and Judy Watts, Janice and Pat Hughes. Predeceased by his father Keir Smith, wife Bernie, mother and father-in-law Pat and Ernest Rose, and special sister-in-law Sheila Bailey.
Resting at Belvedere Funeral Home where visitation will take place on Thursday, November 17 from 4-7pm. The funeral will be held Friday, November 18 at 10am in the funeral home chapel. Interment in St. Columba Cemetery at a later date. Memorial donations may be made online to Diabetes Canada.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.