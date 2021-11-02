April 20th, 1947 - October 25th, 2021
Donald Roy Hughes of Sherwood, PEI passed away peacefully at home on Monday evening, with his loving wife, Nancy by his side. He courageously fought aggressive cancer for over 4 years, never allowing it to define him or slow him down. He used a combination of medical science, strong will, love, and a supportive group of friends and family to help him battle right to the end, never wavering in his determination to live life to the fullest. Don’s love for his family and friends were displayed affectionately throughout his life. His dedication to his work with PEI Health for over 30 years serving as Director of Environmental Services. Post-retirement, Don developed his love for gardening and lawn care, winning the mayor’s award and several community awards for his green thumb. His natural ability to repair and understand machines allowed him to foster a sense of community within the four walls of his garage. It was not an unusual occurrence to pull into his driveway and see a neighbor waiting for him, with a lawn mower in tow. Don was a loving son, brother, husband, father, grandfather and coach. An experienced power engineer, horse jockey and trainer, truck driver, stock car racer, fisherman and mechanic, Don enjoyed his many interactions with people. He experienced life with many roles and titles, gaining wisdom and making friends every step of the way. Don will be missed by his wife Nancy Hughes, son Thane (Stacey) Hughes, and grandsons Ryley and Theron Hughes, as well as other family members and friends. Don’s family would like to thank the wonderful community of Sherwood and his neighbors, with a special thank you to nurse Cheryl MacDonald and the many healthcare professionals that gave Don such wonderful care. There will be no visitation or funeral service at this time. A celebration of life will be held in the summer. The burial will be at 11 am on Friday, October 29th at Sherwood cemetery.
