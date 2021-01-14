April 15th, 1944 - January 11th, 2021
At the Queen Elizabeth Hospital on Monday, January 11, 2021 of Donna Kathleen Ling MacRae, age 76 years. Dear mother of Andrea and Aaron (Dahlia). Lovingly remembered by many cousins especially, Linda Smith (Chris) and Nancy MacEachern-Courteau (Pierre). Donna will be remembered by her many friends including members of the Sociable Singles Group of which she was an active member. Donna’s family would like to thank Norman Tweel for all his kindness to Donna. Predeceased by her husband Harvey MacRae and by her parents Walter and Alleen (Cudmore) Ling. Resting at Belvedere Funeral Home where a private (invitation only) service will be held. Due to Covid-19, there will be no visitation. Interment will take place later in Portage Cemetery. Memorial donations may be made online to the PEI Humane Society. Online condolences may be shared at www.belvederefh.com
