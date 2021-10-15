Donna Thompson

May 5th, 1956 - October 10th, 2021
It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of our sister, Donna Mildred Thompson, Frenchfort, on Sunday, October 10, 2021 at the Provincial Palliative Care Centre, Charlottetown. Donna was born on May 5, 1956 to the late John Robert and Maud (Taylor) Thompson of Frenchfort. She was raised on the family farm, Eastside Holsteins, later to be known as Fortacres Holsteins. Donna was very active in her community and served as a volunteer Brownie leader, a 4-H leader for 45 years with the Dunstaffnage-Marshfield 4-H Club. She was also active with Central United Church, sang with several choirs. She most recently joined the local WI and UCW. Left to cherish her memory are sister-in-law Rena Thompson and siblings Georgina (Don) MacDonald, Heather (Glen) Nason, Lorna (twin sister), Glenda (John) Mallett and their families. Predeceased by her brother Guy, sister Bette, and nephew, Paul MacDonald. Resting at Belvedere Funeral Home where a private (invitation only) Celebration of Life will be celebrated. Family and friends may also join in the service by going to Donna’s memorial page for the livestream link. Memorial donations may be made to the PEI Provincial 4-H Council, Central United Church, Dunstaffnage or the PEI Cancer Treatment Centre. Online condolences may be shared on Donna’s memorial page at www.belvederefh.com. Due to the current pandemic and public health restrictions masks and social distancing are required, and proof of vaccinations and government issued ID are required to attend the service.
