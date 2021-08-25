November 16th, 1932 - August 18th, 2021
At the Queen Elizabeth Hospital on Wednesday, August 18, 2021 of Doris Miriam MacGregor, Charlottetown, age 88 years. Dear mother of Wendell (Kim) and Charmaine. Loving grandmother of Scott (Andrea). Great grandmother of Clara Rose. Sister of Kathryn Younker (Ira, deceased) and Sheldon Bowley. Predeceased by her husband George MacGregor, granddaughter Jill MacGregor and brother Heath Bowley (Elsie). Resting at Belvedere Funeral Home where a private (invitation only) funeral service will be held. You may join us for the service by going to Doris’ memorial page at www.belvederefh.com for the livestream link. Interment in Kingston Cemetery. Family flowers only please. Memorial donations may be made by cheque to Emmanuel Bible Camp – c/o Trent Good, 406 Suffolk Road Rte 222, Dunstaffnage, PE C1C 0P6. Online condolences may be shared on Doris’ memorial page at www.belvederefh.com
Commented