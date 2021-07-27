Dorothy (Dottie) Mae MacPhail

January 4th, 1930 - July 24th, 2021
The death occurred at Andrews of Stratford on Saturday, July 24th of Dorothy Mae MacPhail formerly of Bonshaw, age 91. Born on January 4th 1930 to Albert and Martha MacDougall of New Argyle. She was predeceased by her husband Alfred MacPhail in 1978. Dear mother to Wendy (Gordie) Cameron, Jackie (Adele), Roy (Janet), Marilyn MacGregor (Lloyd deceased), and Diane Norek (Horst deceased). Beloved Grandmother to Billy (Meghan Beals), Vanessa (Trent Johnston), and Maria Cameron (Kalvin West), Keltie, Lucas, Jeff and Jennifer MacPhail (Josh Kelly), Darren (Lisa) and Michael MacGregor (Ginette Misener), Carolyn (Doug) Anscombe and Norman Norek (Georgia Galka). Great Grandmother to Will Johnston, Jessica Kelly, Braiden, Lindsey, and Sydney MacGregor and Sheldon and Olivia Anscombe. She is survived by her dear sister Margaret Coles as well as many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her brothers Willie and Cecil MacDougall, and her sister Florence Gosbee. Resting at Belvedere Funeral Home from where a private family visitation and service will take place by invitation, interment to follow in Argyle Shore Cemetery. The livestream of the service will be available on Dottie’s memorial page on the funeral home’s website. It should be noted that this is a livestream only and will be removed from the website at midnight of the day of the service. Donations in Dottie’s memory may be made to Pat and the Elephant. Online condolences may be shared at www.belvederefh.com. “Go rest easy, your work on earth is done.”
