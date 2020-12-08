Dorothy Gormley

December 3rd, 1915 - December 5th, 2020
At the Prince Edward Home, on Saturday, December 5, 2020 of Dorothy Frances Gormley, Charlottetown, age 105 years. Remembered by her nephew Paul DesRoches and his wife Judy. Predeceased by her parents James and Gertrude (Percival) Gormley; brothers and sister, A.F. “Brick” Gormley (Margaret), Florence “Dutch” DesRoches (Judge Sylvere DesRoches), James “Hill” Gormley and by her nephew Peter DesRoches. Resting at Belvedere Funeral Home. By personal request there will be no visitation. Liturgy of the word will be celebrated at Belvedere Funeral Home Chapel. Due to Covid, this will be a private family (invitation only) celebration. You may join us for the service by going to Dorothy's Memorial Page at www.belvederefh.com for the livestream link. Interment will be in the Roman Catholic Cemetery, Charlottetown. Memorial donations may be made to the Queen Elizabeth Hospital Foundation. On-line condolences may be shared at www.belvederefh.com
