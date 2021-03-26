October 6th, 1934 - March 24th, 2021
At the Queen Elizabeth Hospital on Wednesday, March 24, 2021 of Dorothy Hazel Doyle (Douglas), Charlottetown, age 86 years. She was born October 6, 1934. She was the youngest of 11 children born to the late Gordon and Adeline (Birt) Douglas of Head of Hillsboro. She is survived by daughters Nancy Key (Derek), Jo-Anne Knysh (Bryan) and her son David Doyle (Sallyann). Dorothy loved her 8 grandchildren: Nathan, Alexander, Emily and Lincoln Key; Sara and Alison Knysh; Ryan and Adam Doyle and her four great grandchildren, Georgia and Frederick Bell, Declan Doyle and Beckett Key. Dorothy was predeceased by her husband Michael P. Doyle in 1981 and her dear friend Jim Murphy in 2005. She was also predeceased by her brothers Albion, Howard, Wallace, and Oliver Douglas and her sisters Ellie Douglas, Mary Jardine, Alice Rodgerson, Lola MacEwen, Katherine Jay and Jean Douglas. Resting at Belvedere Funeral Home. There will be no visitation. A funeral mass and celebration of Dorothy’s life will take place this summer when her family members are able to come to Prince Edward Island. Memorial donations may be made online to the Alzheimer’s Society of PEI. Online condolences may be shared at www.belvederefh.com
Commented